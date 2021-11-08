Silly Season Episode One

Executive Summary

The main opposition political party, MDC Alliance, contributed to nearly three percent of violations.

The police continue to be in the spotlight for violating human rights this month as they are responsible for seven cases of unlawful detention and also largely liable for the 134 cases of harassment and intimidation, together with Zanu PF.

The situation points to a worrying trend as the country approaches the 2023 elections. Hate speech continued to dominate the political environment.

Zanu PF maintained its dominance on the list of human rights violators in the month of October 2021.

For the second time the ruling party contributed to over 50 percent of all the human rights violations and this is largely attributable to the attempts by the party to stop the campaign activities of the MDC Alliance.

Zanu PF mobilized its supporters to disrupt and attack the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s convoy in three provinces,

Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland West and in the interests of democracy and equality in political contestation, these incidents were unwarranted.

In one of the incidents, the MDC Alliance claimed its Zvimba South Constituency Coordinating member Maria Wemba was abducted at Murombedzi growth point in Zvimba West by suspected Zanu PF militia. She was allegedly found later naked and badly beaten.

ZPP condemns in the strongest terms the actions by Zanu PF, and urges the party supporters and activists to respect the founding values of the Constitution, which clearly stipulate that Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy entity where opposition political activity is guaranteed.

ZPP also calls on the police to act professionally, impartially and without fear and favour in order to bring justice to victims of violence.