Signing Ceremony of Two New Grassroots Projects

On 20th November 2020, the signing ceremony for two new Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security (GGP) projects was held at the Ambassador’s residence.

The Project for Construction of a Family Support Centre for Women’s Safety at Overspill Market in Epworth

A grant of US$ 90,909 will be provided for a project to construct a Family Support Centre at Overspill Market in Epworth. It will be carried out by a local NGO, Katswe Sistahood, and complement the Safe Cities and Safe Public Spaces initiative being carried out in Epworth by UN Women and the local board. It is expected that, once completed, each year the Family Support Centre will enable 3,000 women and girls in the area to benefit from various services for their protection and empowerment including legal services, reproductive health support, counselling, and youth empowerment training. It will also house a police post to ensure their safety at the market. The Director of Katswe Sistahood, Mrs Talent Jumo, said that the new Centre would allow girls and women who suffer from gender-based violence (GBV) in Epworth to access the necessary care and services for their protection and economic empowerment.

The Project for Construction of a Clinic for Survivors of GBV at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

Through this project, a new clinic for survivors of GBV will be constructed at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. A grant of US$ 90,909 will also be provided for this project, which will be implemented by another local NGO, Family Support Trust. The new Clinic is expected to provide yearly 2,000 GBV survivors with a comprehensive range of services including counselling, examination, treatment, and legal services all under one roof. The Director of Family Support Trust, Mr Tamburai Muchinguri, said he expected that since the Clinic will allow women and girl survivors to access all necessary treatment and services under one roof, it would ensure their privacy and prevent further humiliation and stigmatisation targeted at GBV survivors.

The Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the Embassy of Japan, Mr Kenichi Kasahara, said that he expected that these two projects would provide survivors with the necessary service, and have a great impact in preventing GBV and changing attitudes in society so that it is not tolerated under any circumstances.