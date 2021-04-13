Return assessment, reintegration and recovery survey (Chimanimani, Buhera and Chipinge) February — March 2021

The eastern parts of Zimbabwe have in the recent years been prone to harsh weather conditions as evidenced by Tropical Cyclone IDAI, Chalane and Storm Eloise which affected a large number of people from 2019 to 2021. The cyclones, brought torrential rains and winds affecting mostly the provinces of Manicaland and Masvingo, causing flash flooding and subsequent destruction. From 22 February to 5 March 2021, in close coordination with the local authorities, IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team conducted a return, reintegration and recovery survey in the form of a multisectoral location/village assessment in Chimanimani, Buhera and Chipinge districts.

The DTM teams interviewed key informants capturing population estimates, mobility patterns, and multi-sectoral needs and vulnerabilities. The following section of this report provides an analysis of the current situation of IDPs in the affected vilages.