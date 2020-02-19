Zimbabwe
Report of the Special Rapporteur on the right to food on her visit to Zimbabwe (A/HRC/43/44/Add.4)
Attachments
I. Introduction
The Government of Zimbabwe expresses its profound gratitude to the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Ms. Hilal Elver, for accepting the Government of Zimbabwe's invitation to visit the country to assess the state of the application of this right in Zimbabwe. The Government's invitation demonstrates Zimbabwe’s commitment to the promotion, protection and fulfilment of fundamental rights and is a clear expression of the Government’s willingness to constructively engage with international human rights mechanisms.
The Government of Zimbabwe hereby provides responses to the issues raised by the Special Rapporteur in her report, which covers the food security situation in terms of the legal and policy frameworks, normative context, structural obstacles and the population groups requiring special attention, among others.