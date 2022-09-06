Report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan, on her visit to Zimbabwe (A/HRC/51/33/Add.2)

Human Rights Council
Fifty-first session
12 September–7 October 2022
Agenda item 3 Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development
Report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan
Summary
The Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights undertook an official visit to Zimbabwe from 18 to 28 October 2021 to examine the impact of unilateral sanctions on the enjoyment of human rights in Zimbabwe and on people’s right to development. She concludes that sanctions, including secondary sanctions, and different forms of overcompliance by foreign banks and companies have had a significant impact on the population and the Government, exacerbating preexisting economic and humanitarian challenges. She recommends lifting unilateral sanctions in line with the principles of international law; avoiding de-risking policies and overcompliance in accordance with the due diligence rule; and engaging in meaningful structured discussions on political reform, the rule of law and human rights.
Annex
I. Introduction
The Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan, visited Zimbabwe from 18 to 28 October 2021 at the invitation of the Government. On 28 October, she presented her preliminary observations to the Government, followed by a press conference.1 2. During her visit, the Special Rapporteur met the President of Zimbabwe; the Speaker of Parliament; the Chief Justice; the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe; and the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet. She also met the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs; Finance and Economic Development; Defence and War Veterans Affairs; Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development; Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development; Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry; Mines and Mining Development; Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage; Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation; Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; Industry and Commerce; Local Government and Public Works; Energy and Power Development; Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare; Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement; Primary and Secondary Education; Transport and Infrastructural Development; and Health and Child Care. In addition, she met the Provincial Minister of Harare and with representatives of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, the University of Zimbabwe, Warren Park secondary school and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
She also met the United Nations country team; members of political parties; civil society organizations; women’s rights activists and human rights defenders; faith-based organizations; trade unions; businesses; small and medium-sized enterprises; employers’ and bankers’ associations; members of the diplomatic community; medical personnel; university professors; independent researchers; and school teachers. The Special Rapporteur also had the opportunity to visit Bulawayo and met its Provincial Minister and representatives of the private sector; the health sector; the school and higher education sector; as well as representatives of political parties. She also conducted visits to the National Railways of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company, which allowed her to gather firsthand information on the impact of overcompliance with sanctions.
Before the visit, she issued an open call for contributions from relevant stakeholders.2 The Special Rapporteur extends her gratitude to all these interlocutors who have generously offered their time, information, analysis, experiences and thoughts to help her understand in a short time what has proven to be a very complex situation.
Although she had the opportunity to meet many representatives of independent civil society organizations and human rights defenders, she notes with regret that a substantial number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and some other interlocutors failed to engage with the mandate, due both to various hateful and intimidating messages that appeared in social media and news outlets, and to an alleged fear of losing foreign donations.
The Special Rapporteur commends the warm welcome and the constructive and cooperative way in which the Government facilitated her visit, which enabled a frank and open dialogue. She expresses particular thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its efficient engagement with her office. She also thanks the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office for its support throughout the visit.