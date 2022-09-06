Report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan, on her visit to Zimbabwe (A/HRC/51/33/Add.2)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October 2022

Agenda item 3 Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan

Summary

The Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights undertook an official visit to Zimbabwe from 18 to 28 October 2021 to examine the impact of unilateral sanctions on the enjoyment of human rights in Zimbabwe and on people’s right to development. She concludes that sanctions, including secondary sanctions, and different forms of overcompliance by foreign banks and companies have had a significant impact on the population and the Government, exacerbating preexisting economic and humanitarian challenges. She recommends lifting unilateral sanctions in line with the principles of international law; avoiding de-risking policies and overcompliance in accordance with the due diligence rule; and engaging in meaningful structured discussions on political reform, the rule of law and human rights.

Annex

I. Introduction