06 May 2019

Rapid Joint Education Needs Assessment: Cyclone Idai, Zimbabwe - Assessment Report, 6 May 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Save the Children, Education Cluster
Published on 06 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (6.71 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

139 schools in 6 districts were impacted by Cyclone Idai, representing a significant risk to the learning and wellbeing of 90,847 school-aged girls and boys. As schools across the cyclone-affected districts open their doors for the start of the second school term on 7 May 2019, many have a shortage of teaching and learning materials, damaged or destroyed school infrastructure, a reduction in staffing, low attendance rates, and teachers and learners who require a range of support. It is important to note therefore, that whilst the vast majority of schools remain broadly functional, the quality and safety of the learning environment, and overall capacity to meet the needs of girls and boys is reduced as a result of the emergency.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, and once access to affected areas was restored, the Education Cluster conducted a Rapid Joint Education Needs Assessment (RJENA) of 60 affected schools in 6 affected districts. Together, CARE, Plan International, Save the Children, UNICEF and World Vision International sought to establish the impact of the emergence on schools, teachers and learners, building on the assessments led by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE), with a focus on children's access to education and the availability of safe learning spaces. In addition, the assessment aimed to identify the key needs and priority interventions for a coordinated Education in Emergencies (EiE) response.

