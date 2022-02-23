Rapid Geospatial Agriculture and Livelihood Impact Analysis of Flooding in Zimbabwe between 17 and 28 January 2022

Key findings

In numbers

477 people affected in provinces of Mashonaland East, West, Central, Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan Province and Masvingo

14 37 ha flooded land area

flooded land area 1 462 ha flooded cropland

Early vegetative stage of the maize crop (staple food), with the bulk of plantings completed by early January 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical storm Ana was the first extreme weather event of the 2021/22 agricultural season in Zimbabwe. Heavy rains were recorded between 23 and 26 of January, primarily affecting the provinces of Mashonaland East, West and Central, Manicaland, and Harare Metropolitan province which was moderately affected.

Preliminary reports indicated that at least 3 000 people have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding, which caused damage to schools, bridges, and roads (OCHA, 2022), and impacted all agriculture sectors, including crops, livestock, and fisheries.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Geospatial Unit-NSL and the Needs Assessment team (OER) with support from the FAO Resilience hub for Southern Africa (SFS-REOSA), Global Information and Early Warning System (GIEWS) and the Zimbabwe country office, conducted a rapid post-disaster impact analysis to understand the implications of the tropical storm in the most affected areas across the country and to inform emergency response planning.