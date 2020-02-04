Project Highlights: “Improved resilience, food security and nutrition of drought-affected smallholder female and male farmers in Zimbabwe” (OSRO/ZIM/802/USA)

Objective:

Key partners:

Beneficiaries reached:

Activities implemented:

Procured and facilitated the delivery of agricultural and livestock inputs to ADAs to sell to farmers at subsidized prices: ADAs sold 800 tonnes of stock feed to 2 634 households, 5 tonnes of cowpea seeds to 1 600 households, and 3.87 tonnes of sorghum to 774 households, generating USD 20 000 to be reinvested into the communities.

Rehabilitated one non-functional borehole in each district with funds raised from the sale of subsidized inputs, each equipped with a solar-powered pump that enabled the further rehabilitation of livestock drinking troughs to provide potable water for humans and livestock.

Provided 12 515 cattle owned by 2 634 households with access to feed to improve their nutritional status and survival prospects.

Delivered 500 single-layered hermetic bags to 500 farmers.

Trained 405 ADA members (of whom 166 were women) on warehouse management, record keeping and financial management.

Conducted four training of trainers for 142 extension staff (of whom 57 were women) on small grain, legume and fodder production in Bulilima and Tsholotsho and fodder production, small grain and legume agronomic practices, post-harvest handling, and animal management and health in Chivi and Gwanda, who subsequently rolled out training to 19 265 farmers (of whom 11 040 were women).

Established 16 cowpea demonstration plots in Bulilima to display the growth rates of cowpea variety and demonstrate soil and water conservation techniques, as well as 30 cowpea demonstration plots in Chivi that were used to conduct farmer field school trainings.

Conducted a joint post-distribution and post-harvest assessment to monitor the implementation of emergency response interventions, and assess their appropriateness and impact in project areas.

Provided technical and financial assistance for the development of the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee 2019 Rural Livelihoods Assessment, as well as technical assistance to the Second Round Crop and Livestock Assessment.