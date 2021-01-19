Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 17 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 30th of December Tropical Storm Chalane swept across the Manicaland, Midlands and Masvingo in Zimbabwe

• Tropical Cyclone Eloise is forming over the Indian Ocean anticipating landfalls in Madagascar and potentially in Mozambique and Zimbabwe early next week.

• The Meteorological Services Department issued a flood alert in all parts of the country from 14 to 20 January 2021.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM, UN Migration Agency continues to provide support to Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to address future humanitarian challenges more effectively. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include disaster preparedness and response as well as strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to mobile population.

FLASH FLOODS SITUATION

• According to Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System, Tropical Storm Eloise is moving over the Indian Ocean at current wind speed of about 83km/h. It is anticipated to make landfall in Madagascar this week and potentially in Mozambique, Swaziland, and Zimbabwe early next week.

• Chiredzi’s District officials report that 13 houses and two notable roads were damaged due to heavy rains encountered last week. Out of this caseload of 13 households, only one managed to get support. The household received 2 tents and building materials from local initiative and the others are yet to receive support.

• IOM is also following up on the recent online publication reporting that several roads in Beitbridge were severely damaged and impassable due to the current heavy rains.

• Gweru City remains on high alert for floods due to current heavy rains. The City Council and District Civil Protection have established temporary evacuation centers in local schools and council halls. The City Council has advised residents in low lying suburbs of imminent flooding and to start moving to safer places.

• Last week, the Meteorological Services Department in Zimbabwe has advised of continuous rains from 14 to 20 January throughout the nation, which may result in riverine flooding, flash flooding.

• According to Zaka’s Rural District Council, the caseload of over 200 households in ward 20 and 168 households in ward 25 whose households were destroyed by Tropical Storm Chalene remains vulnerable and in need, as they are expecting to receive tents from Government of Zimbabwe on Wednesday 20 January 2020.

• In Buhera there is concern over the Muzokomba dam wall in ward 24 rapturing and the District office has carried out community engagements to alert the communities and give flood warnings.. A total of 19 households are in the greatest risk area.

• Twenty households in Gokwe south whose households were affected by rains, reported on the 13th of January by the District Administrator’s

BEITBRIDGE

• IOM continues to support the Beitbridge District in COVID-19 control and prevention, a total of 1,418 commercial truck drivers were screened at Port Health with the support of IOM nurses from the 15th to the 17th of January 2021. IOM also screened 928 pedestrians (721 males, 207 females).

• A total of 336 self-repatriating migrants passed through the border post in 26 buses. All migrants had valid COVID-19 results and were processed to go home.

• A total 80 individuals (58 males and 22 females) are currently at Beitbridge isolation centre due to testing positive for COVID-19.