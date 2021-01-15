Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 14 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• A new potential Tropical Cyclone Eloise is forming over the Indian Ocean anticipating landfalls in Madagascar, Mozambique and Zimbabwe as early as next week.

• 764 commercial trucks drivers and pedestrians were screened for COVID-19 at Beitbridge.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM continues to provide support to Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to more effectively address future humanitarian challenges related to natural hazards and conflicts. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants. As of the 14 of January 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 25,368 cases of COVID-19 and 636 deaths.

FLASH FLOOD SITUATION

TROPICAL CYCLONE ELOISE

According to online sources, yet to be verified, new potential Tropical Cyclone Eloise is forming over the Indian Ocean anticipating landfalls in Madagascar, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe as early as next week. The Meteorological Services Department in Zimbabwe has advised of continuous rains from 14 to 20 January throughout the nation, which may result in riverine flooding, flash flooding and subsequent damages to houses, roads, sewer lines and other public infrastructure in some areas.

BEITBRIDGE

IOM continues to support the Beitbridge District in COVID19 control and prevention, a total of 467 commercial truck drivers were screened at Port Health with the support of IOM nurses in the past day. IOM also screened 297 pedestrians (212 males, 132 females).

A total of 177 self-repatriating migrants passed through the border post in 10 buses. All migrants had valid COVID-19 results and were processed to go home.

56 involuntarily returned migrants (38 males and 18 females) were received from various police stations within the Limpopo province. Among this caseload, 4 males are currently isolated at the Beitbridge isolation centre after tesing positive for COVID-19. A total 82 individuals (59 males and 23 females) are currently at Beitbridge isolation centre due to testing positive for COVID-19.