Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 13 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Chipinge district remains on high alert for flooding.

• 766 commercial trucks drivers and pedestrians were screened for COVID-19 at Beitbridge. • IOM provided food, dignity kits and facilitated COVID-19 testing to 23 stranded Malawian migrants stranded in Beitbridge.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM continues to provide support to Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to more effectively address future humanitarian challenges related to natural hazards and conflicts. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants. As of the 13 of January 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 23,239 cases of COVID- 19 and 551 deaths.