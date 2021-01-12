Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 11 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Eight marooned in Chiredzi due to Mutirikwi Floods

• Four individuals swept away by the floods in Chiredzi.

• Risk Communication and Communication Engagements in Beitbridge reaches more 1,000 individuals

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM continues to provide support to Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to more effectively address future humanitarian challenges related to natural hazards and conflicts. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants. As of the 11 of January 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 21,477 cases of COVID-19 and 507 deaths.