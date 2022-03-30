Post distribution monitoring report - Norton Urban Domain

Executive summary

CARE International in Zimbabwe is implementing a WFP led Urban Food Security and Resilience Building Pilot Programme funded by SRAC and United Nations-Central Emergency Response Fund (UN-CERF). The overall Project goal is to ensure that food security in targeted urban domains in Zimbabwe is maintained or improved in the face of shocks and stresses with improved coping strategies. The programme had a reach of 30000 beneficiaries in Norton Urban, with the 19000 supported by FCDO and 11000 by CERF. In June 2021 a reprofiling exercise was conducted which saw some beneficiaries graduating from the programme and the caseload reducing to 23588 beneficiaries. During the August disbursement a total of 1100 individuals were supported by CERF whilst 12 588 individuals were supported by SRAC. A 97% redemption success was achieved with a total of 23 288 (12 358 females and 10 930 male) during the August disbursement. This report is based on a sample of 384 individuals from the 4071 households that managed to redeem their vouchers. The Urban Food Security and Resilience Building Pilot CVA is distributing E-voucher of US$12/person assisted. A total of 384 households out of 4071 beneficiaries were interviewed virtually using household structured questionnaire administered by data collectors using Kobo Collect. In addition, two Focus Group Discussions were conducted together with men and women separately. The PDM survey collected key food security indicators which include food consumption, dietary diversity, consumption coping, livelihoods coping and expenditure patterns. Below is a summary of the findings:

• 73.2% of the respondents afforded at least 3 meals a day in the month of September 2021, an increase from the 64.1% reported in the August 2021.

• 63 % of women within the reproductive age had access to dairy products whilst 54% had also access to other protein containing foods such as meat and beans. 89% of the surveyed women had access to green vegetables, fruits, and other vitamin A rich foods.

• The survey data indicates that most beneficiary households (97%) are in the acceptable category and for the month there was no household in the poor food consumption category.

• for the month of August, the reduced coping strategy index was 4.59 which is an improvement from the previous month which was 10.7. Negative coping strategies to meet basic food needs amongst people assisted are now limited which can be attributed to the E- voucher.

• From the survey it was found that the major source of food for the beneficiary households was WFP/CARE E-voucher (98.2%).

• Most households largely rely on the cash assistance from WFP/CARE Urban Food and Resilience Building Security project, as confirmed by 98% of the respondents during the survey. Most of their other livelihood options remained adversely affected by the numerous restrictions that were put in place because the COVID-19 pandemic.

• (99 %) of the respondents were aware of the entitlement value whilst only 1% of the respondents was not aware of the entitlement value.

• . From the survey 96% indicated that the amount that was credited in their SCOPE cards was equivalent to their entitlement.

• Project participants noted during the survey that they heavily rely on the Bulk text for information with regards to distributions as confirmed by 96% of the respondents in the month of August disbursement whilst in July bulk messaging was recorded to be 87%.

• Findings from the FGDs conducted with both men and women highlighted that the participants felt that the contracted retailers were not adequate to serve the project participants sufficiently.

• Findings from the study indicated that 99% of the respondents mentioned that they were satisfied with the timing of the distribution.

• On commodity availability the FGD participants indicated that a variety of commodities were readily available mostly at N. Richards. However, the challenge they faced was that some of the commodities were said not to be in the system and the project participants were forced to take the commodities they do not wish to take. Maize grain and small grains were also available at local informal markets like Katanga.

• In accessing markets, the FGDs indicated that to cover for transport costs expenses the people assisted got into groups and purchase their commodities in bulk and hire transport to ferry their commodities.