Participatory Nutrition Communication - Multisectoral Key Messages: Nutrition, WASH, Child Protection, HIV/AIDS and Agriculture

This Tool

Purpose: The purpose of this flipchart is to provide key messages which can be used by frontline workers in sensitization sessions with communities in the humanitarian responses and regular Nutrition programmes. Key messages cover themes on Nutrition, WASH, HIV/AIDS, Agriculture and Markets, and Child Protection with the aim of promoting lifesaving nutrition interventions to children aged 5 years and below.

Format: This guide describes the three thematic areas prioritized for nutrition communication activities, key messages per thematic area and focus area, and outlines the importance of using multi-sectoral messages.

Audience: This guide is primarily designed for stakeholders involved in implementing emergency response and regular programs in Nutrition, WASH, HIV/AIDS and Child Protection programs in Zimbabwe.

Resources: Additional resources on collaborating with the community are identified at the end of this flipchart.