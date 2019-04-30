30 Apr 2019

Participatory Nutrition Communication - Multisectoral Key Messages: Nutrition, WASH, Child Protection, HIV/AIDS and Agriculture

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (8.15 MB)

This Tool

Purpose: The purpose of this flipchart is to provide key messages which can be used by frontline workers in sensitization sessions with communities in the humanitarian responses and regular Nutrition programmes. Key messages cover themes on Nutrition, WASH, HIV/AIDS, Agriculture and Markets, and Child Protection with the aim of promoting lifesaving nutrition interventions to children aged 5 years and below.

Format: This guide describes the three thematic areas prioritized for nutrition communication activities, key messages per thematic area and focus area, and outlines the importance of using multi-sectoral messages.

Audience: This guide is primarily designed for stakeholders involved in implementing emergency response and regular programs in Nutrition, WASH, HIV/AIDS and Child Protection programs in Zimbabwe.

Resources: Additional resources on collaborating with the community are identified at the end of this flipchart.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.