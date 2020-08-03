Pandemic & Drought Magnify Hunger Crisis in Zimbabwe

SPRINGFIELD, MO. In its attempts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the government of Zimbabwe instituted a lockdown on March 31, 2020. This came as an additional blow to the people of Zimbabwe, who were already reeling from the effects of a prolonged drought. As a result of these compounding factors, UNICEF recently stated that 4.3 million people would likely be subject to worsening food insecurity.

To make matters worse, a crackdown on informal trading to stop the spread of COVID-19 has seriously hampered the income of most families in the country.

Convoy of Hope’s in-country partner was able to purchase food and other relief supplies to distribute to families doing their best to survive under these crushing conditions. Each family relief kit consisted of cornmeal, cooking oil, sugar, beans, and a bar of soap. These kits provide a family of six with enough food to eat two meals a day for a month.

When the family relief kits were distributed, the relief expressed by the families was palpable. Many had gone for days without food.

In response to the developing situation in Zimbabwe, Convoy of Hope has:

Distributed 1,650 Family Food Kits.

Distributed 99,000 meals.

Served 1,650 families.

Served 9,900 individuals.

Served 4 communities