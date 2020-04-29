Official COVID-19 Information Hub available free through SMS for Econet mobile users

With the support of Econet, access to the Information Hub is available by sending an SMS from any mobile phone. Simply text the word “Hi” to the number 2019.

Harare, 28 April 2020-The Ministry of Health and Child Care and UNICEF have made the Official COVID-19 Information Hub available through SMS free for Econet Users.

With the support of Econet, access to the Information Hub is available by sending an SMS from any mobile phone. Simply text the word “Hi” to the number 2019.

Econet has over 11 million mobile subscribers in Zimbabwe.

The automated messaging chatbot uses menu prompts to provide official and latest updates including Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) daily updates, prevention and general information as well approved key messages for the general public in Zimbabwe.

The SMS access to the Information Hub is a follow on from the successful WhatsApp Information Hub which is available for people with phones that can access WhatsApp (see details in the graphic below). To date more than 80,000 users have registered on the WhatsApp Hub with more than 1.5 million messages exchanged.

The purpose of SMS access to the Information Hub is to reach more people across Zimbabwe particularly in regional and rural populations who may not have smartphones or access to WhatsApp. We urge all media and partners to promote the SMS and WhatsApp Information Hubs through their media platforms and inform the people of Zimbabwe how to access this important information.

For more information contact:

Donald Mujiri: Public Relations Manager, Ministry of Health and Child Care, Tel: 0772 945 032, Email: mohcccomms@gmail.com

James Maiden: Chief of Communications, UNICEF Zimbabwe, Tel: +263 772 124 268, Email: jmaiden@unicef.org

Media Contacts

James Maiden

Chief of Communications

UNICEF Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 772 124 268

Email: jmaiden@unicef.org