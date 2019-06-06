Nutrition Cluster Response Plan 2019

1. Response Summary

The country was hit by Tropical Cyclone Idai which originated from a tropical depression that formed off the eastern coast of Mozambique on 14 March. The combination of high winds and heavy rain in the districts of Chimanimani, Chipinge, Buhera, Nyanga, Makoni, Mutare Rural, Bikita, Masvingo and Gutu caused riverine and flash flooding, as well as landslides, causing significant loss of life, injury, and displacement. The districts affected by the Cyclone Idai were already experiencing the effects of drought and economic crises, thus their capacity to recover from the emergency severely compromised.

The nutrition response is targeting approximately 2,430,103 people including 413,118 children and 194,408 pregnant and lactating women (PLW). The response aims to treat approximately 13,157 with acute malnutrition and reaching 136,086 PLW with Infant and young child feeding support and other prevention activities as 70% of the total nutrition burden.

The response plan includes screening and referral of acutely malnourished children, pregnant and lactating women; treatment of acute malnutrition and prevention of acute malnutrition through promotion of Infant and young child feeding practices. The response goals will be achieved through capacity building and training, supplies of nutrition commodities and equipment and monitoring and evaluation of the response.

The MOHCC will lead in all the implementation of the response with close coordination and cooperation with the UN, local and international NGOs, research, and academic institutions, and in line with the National guidelines, strategy, and policies.

CONTEXT OVERVIEW

2.1 Humanitarian context analysis

The country was hit by Tropical Cyclone Idai which originated from a tropical depression that formed off the eastern coast of Mozambique on 14 March. On 15 March, Idai made landfall near Beira, Mozambique, as an intense tropical cyclone. Idai brought strong winds and caused severe flooding in Madagascar, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique. The combination of high winds and heavy rain in the districts of Chimanimani, Chipinge, Buhera, Nyanga, Makoni, Mutare Rural, Bikita, Masvingo and Gutu caused riverine and flash flooding, as well as landslides, causing significant loss of life, injury, and displacement. At least 299 deaths and 186 injuries have been reported, and 329 people were reported missing as of 3 April, according to the Civil Protection Unit. The homes of at least 4,000 households were destroyed or became inhabitable. The majority are finding emergency accommodation with hosts in the extended community. Households hosting displaced people will require support to continue accommodating them until other permanent or temporary shelter solutions are on line. In the seven districts affected by the Cyclone Idai—Chipinge, Chimanimani, Buhera, Bikita, Mutare, Gutu, and Chiredzi—multisectoral support will be required to mitigate immediate risk, speed recovery and re-build livelihoods.