Monitoring COVID-19 Impacts on Zimbabwean Households

Methodology

Out of all urban people who worked for a wage or to obtain a household business income before the onset of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, 23% were no longer doing so in July 2020. This figure is 19% in rural areas. The most common reason for losing a job and income was business closure due to the lockdown.

These are some of the headline figures based on a World Bank telephone survey conducted in collaboration with the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) among 1,747 households during July 6–24, 2020.

The survey tracked the social, economic and welfare impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on households. It is also a high-frequency survey providing critical information on the consequences of the pandemic and informing national discussions on which population groups are affected most. The data will provide the evidence base for any mitigation programs that may be considered and track the implementation of those programs.

Specifically, the survey was designed to:

Understand household knowledge, perspectives and behavioral responses to COVID-19 Monitor household access to food, medicine, water, education, and government assistance and assess the economic impacts on wage workers, family business, farming and non-labor income. Track COVID-19 impact on food security, welfare, confidence Provide evidence to support programs and improving targeting and management

The sample is representative for the urban and rural population and covers all 10 provinces in the country. Detailed information on household characteristics and baseline data on consumption and income-earning patterns as well as social assistance access is already available for most of these households as they were interviewed for the Poverty Income, Consumption and Expenditure Survey (PICES) of 2017 and the Mini-PICES 2019 (funded by the Zimbabwe Reconstruction Fund). This makes it easier to assess changes over time.

