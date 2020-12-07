Mobile Storage Unit Assembly Training - 18-19 November 2020 |Mutare, Zimbabwe

Introduction/Background

Zimbabwe experiences multiple natural hazards, including cyclones, droughts, floods, and heavy rains. Droughts affect rural and urban food security and water supplies on an annual basis, with increased reliance on food distributions during lean seasons. Recurring floods during the rainy season damage roads and infrastructures, particularly in remote districts.

There is a shortage of appropriate warehouse space available in Zimbabwe. The World Food Programme (WFP) has procured Mobile Storage Units (MSU) which it loans out to support Government and humanitarian partners for emergency warehousing in affected areas. MSUs played a crucial role for the Cyclone Idai response in 2019, and 2019-2020 Lean Season Assistance. The needs for the 2020-2021 season is predicted to be even bigger.

WFP and humanitarian partners currently rely on the use of commercial service providers to assemble and dismantle MSUs, as they do not have the capacity to do it themselves. This is a significant capacity gap that is costly.

A Training of Trainers (ToT), targeted at key Government, WFP and humanitarian partners who hold MSUs, was conducted on 21-22 October 2020 in Harare. Fifteen individuals were successfully trained. It is necessary for the ToT participants to have re-enforcement training to embed the knowledge and gain experience in leading assembly teams. The follow up training enabled this, as well as to build the local capacity of other partners and government on MSU assembly operating in the area. WFP warehouse labour staff were also trained for future assemblies in support of flood and lean season.