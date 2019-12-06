06 Dec 2019

Logistics Cluster Zimbabwe Closure Report, December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (757.5 KB)

OVERVIEW

Led by the World Food Programme, the Logistics Cluster was activated in Zimbabwe in early April 2019 in response to the flooding and destruction caused by Cyclone Idai in the eastern part of the country. Cyclone Idai first crossed the coast of Mozambique on the evening of 14 March, making landfall in Beira before leaving a trail of destruction across Central Mozambique. Idai then crossed over into Malawi and Zimbabwe as a Tropical Storm on 16 March where it caused severe flooding and landslides. The storm caused significant damage in Chimanimani and Chipinge provinces in the Manicaland district, rendering approximately 90% of the roads and bridges in the affected areas unusable.

The World Food Programme (WFP), as lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, was requested to support the government-led response, following the humanitarian community’s identification of common logistics gaps and the demonstrated need for cluster activation. A Logistics Cluster Coordinator and Information Management Officer were deployed to Mutare in the country’s east, which had been identified as the main coordination hub for the response, while WFP, as part of its mandate as lead agency, also acted as ‘provider of last resort’, offering logistics services to fill identified logistics gaps in the humanitarian supply chain. Overall, 24 organisations were supported through coordination, information management and facilitation of access to crucial logistics services over the course of the response.

As the situation improved and the response transitioned from emergency to early recovery, the Logistics Cluster scaled down its operational activities and began working towards rolling out preparedness initiatives, designed to build on lessons learned as part of the response to foster continued collaboration and communication within the humanitarian community in Zimbabwe.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.