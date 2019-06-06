Kanyemba Community Managed Disaster Risk Reduction (CMDRR): Lessons Learned
SUMMARY
ADRA Zimbabwe implemented a three-month Community Managed Disaster Risk Reduction (CMDRR) project in Kanyemba ward, Mbire District (October 2 – December 31, 2017)
The CMDRR project sought to strengthen the resilience capacities of at-risk households to recover and adapt to the effects of shocks and stresses in a manner that protects livelihoods and recovery gains, and supports sustainable transformation.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Creation of the Ward Resilience Committee (WRC) to carry out disaster preparedness protocols and regularly review or enhance resilience.
Safer land allocations for at-risk communities along floodplains.
Development of indigenous solutions for local hazards.
Use of state-of-the-art mapping technology (ArcGIS) for information dissemination and decision making.
Resilience Building fair/festival for largescale sensitization using skits, songs, sports, and more. Attendance exceeded 1300 people.
LESSONS LEARNED
Increased level of community ownership when participating in CMDRR action plan.
Building strong housing for livestock prevented attacks from predators such as hyenas, lions and jackals. Whilst tabasco chillies were used to repel elephants.
Sporting events increase community bonding as well as collective actions that could increase community resilience.
Use of poetry, songs and theatre to convey key resilience building messages was well suited for low literacy community members.
Simulation exercises and skits simplified the CMDRR approach and key messages.