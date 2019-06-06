06 Jun 2019

Kanyemba Community Managed Disaster Risk Reduction (CMDRR): Lessons Learned

Report
from Adventist Development and Relief Agency International
Published on 06 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.84 MB)

SUMMARY

ADRA Zimbabwe implemented a three-month Community Managed Disaster Risk Reduction (CMDRR) project in Kanyemba ward, Mbire District (October 2 – December 31, 2017)
The CMDRR project sought to strengthen the resilience capacities of at-risk households to recover and adapt to the effects of shocks and stresses in a manner that protects livelihoods and recovery gains, and supports sustainable transformation.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

  • Creation of the Ward Resilience Committee (WRC) to carry out disaster preparedness protocols and regularly review or enhance resilience.

  • Safer land allocations for at-risk communities along floodplains.

  • Development of indigenous solutions for local hazards.

  • Use of state-of-the-art mapping technology (ArcGIS) for information dissemination and decision making.

  • Resilience Building fair/festival for largescale sensitization using skits, songs, sports, and more. Attendance exceeded 1300 people.

LESSONS LEARNED

  • Increased level of community ownership when participating in CMDRR action plan.

  • Building strong housing for livestock prevented attacks from predators such as hyenas, lions and jackals. Whilst tabasco chillies were used to repel elephants.

  • Sporting events increase community bonding as well as collective actions that could increase community resilience.

  • Use of poetry, songs and theatre to convey key resilience building messages was well suited for low literacy community members.

  • Simulation exercises and skits simplified the CMDRR approach and key messages.

