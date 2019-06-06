Kanyemba Community Managed Disaster Risk Reduction (CMDRR): Lessons Learned

SUMMARY

ADRA Zimbabwe implemented a three-month Community Managed Disaster Risk Reduction (CMDRR) project in Kanyemba ward, Mbire District (October 2 – December 31, 2017)

The CMDRR project sought to strengthen the resilience capacities of at-risk households to recover and adapt to the effects of shocks and stresses in a manner that protects livelihoods and recovery gains, and supports sustainable transformation.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Creation of the Ward Resilience Committee (WRC) to carry out disaster preparedness protocols and regularly review or enhance resilience.

Safer land allocations for at-risk communities along floodplains.

Development of indigenous solutions for local hazards.

Use of state-of-the-art mapping technology (ArcGIS) for information dissemination and decision making.

Resilience Building fair/festival for largescale sensitization using skits, songs, sports, and more. Attendance exceeded 1300 people.

LESSONS LEARNED