Japan Pledges US$2.7 Million to Provide Food Assistance and Strengthen Community Resilience in Zimbabwe

HARARE – The Government of Japan today announced an additional US$2.7 million in funding to the World Food Programme (WFP) for asset creation and food assistance initiatives in Zimbabwe. With these funds, WFP will be able to support approximately 28,500 people across 24 districts over the next 12 months.

The announcement was made during a handover ceremony in Mount Darwin. The new contribution further builds on previous contributions provided earlier this year, including US$500,000 to support food assistance and community resilience-building activities, as well as US$350,000 towards emergency relief efforts following Cyclone Idai. In total, Japan has generously supported WFP in Zimbabwe with US$3.5 million in 2019.

“The timely funding from Japan this year, received in times of great need, have been crucial to WFP’s operational capacity amidst two climate-related disasters,” said Eddie Rowe, WFP Country Representative and Director. “This new contribution will ensure that the progress we have made is not lost, but rather that these communities continue to build their resilience for the future.” Projects will be implemented in partnership with WFP, World Vision Zimbabwe and PLAN International, including Food Assistance for Assets, support to the government’s Home Grown School Feeding programme, and nutrition in maternity waiting homes.

“Japan will continue to provide support so that the basic needs of the rural communities are met, especially those of women and children,” said H.E. Mr Toshiyuki Iwado, Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe. He encouraged the Government of Zimbabwe to further tackle the issue of food insecurity, as Japan and other donor countries could only support the efforts of Zimbabweans. He also mentioned that the project would contribute to Japan’s goal of promoting gender equality, by providing nutritional support to women and children.

Japan’s support has enabled the construction of weir dams and nutrition gardens, mainly in Manicaland, Matabeleland North and South, and Mashonaland Central provinces, as well as providing much-needed nutritional support to expectant mothers at maternity waiting homes across the country.

