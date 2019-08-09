Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL expresses concern at growing food crisis in Zimbabwe

Irish humanitarian aid agency, GOAL, has expressed concern at the growing food crisis in Zimbabwe as the United Nations warned that millions of people in the country are on the verge of “starvation” due to drought and the recent cyclone.

GOAL, which is currently providing food aid to thousands of people in two districts in Manicaland Province affected by the recent Cyclone Idai, warned today (Friday) that increases in food prices coupled with the unavailability of fuel may hamper the implementation of its relief programmes in the coming weeks.

Drought, the impact of Cyclone Idai, and economic and currency issues are contributing to increased and concerning levels of food insecurity in the country.

The U.N. has said that 2.3 million people in rural Zimbabwe need emergency food aid now, and predicted this figure would increase to 5.5 million during the lean season up to March next year. This amounts to a third of the population estimated at 15.1 million people,

GOAL is appealing to donor governments to support the United Nations appeal for €295 million in aid to avert what is says could be a serious humanitarian disaster.

Cyclone Idai destroyed vast areas of crops in the east of the country in March. This has been compounded by poor rains and drought affecting the 2018-2019 harvest, resulting in less than 50% production of the average annual maize crop.

GOAL Country Director in Zimbabwe, Gabriella Prandini, said: “It’s been a very challenging a year for Zimbabweans with the combination of a drought leading to a failed harvest, the impact of the cyclone and the economic crisis. People affected by Cyclone Idai continue to require support for food and restoration of livelihoods. We call on the donor governments to dig deep and to provide the funding urgently needed to prevent a major humanitarian disaster.”

GOAL has been working in Zimbabwe since 2002 and was one of the first responders following the impact of Cyclone Idai. It continues to be one of the leading NGO players in the cyclone response reaching over 120,000 vulnerable people with food aid.

GOAL continues to support those in need in Manicaland Province in the east of the country, including those communities affected by Cyclone Idai. GOAL’s programmes in Chipinge, Chimanimani, Buhera and Mutare include food security, water and sanitation and nutrition in partnership with WFP, UNICEF and ECHO. This is in addition to its ongoing long-term programmes focused on agricultural livelihoods and nutrition funded by Irish Aid.

For more information on GOAL's work go to www.goalglobal.org<http://www.goalglobal.org>

-end-

For more information contact:

Miriam Donohoe

Senior Communications Manager, GOAL

087 2393914

Miriam Donohoe

Senior Communications Manager

[cid:8cfe0b23-c451-430d-a589-ffeed41e739b]

GOAL Global

Carnegie House, Library Road

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin, Ireland

Landline: +353 1 2809779

Mobile: +353 87 2393914

Email: mdonohoe@goal.ie<mailto:mdonohoe@goal.ie>

Web: www.goalglobal.org<http://www.goalglobal.org/>