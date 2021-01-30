IOM Zimbabwe Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 29 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The 2020-2021 rainy season has brought about normal to above normal rains.

Already existing shelter gaps have been compounded by the heavy rains.

Tropical storm Chalane and tropical Cyclone Eloise have left trails of destruction in some parts of the country.

The heavy rains have further affected the victims of the 2019 tropical cyclone, Idai who were still in need of shelter assistance.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM, UN Migration Agency continues to provide support to Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to address future humanitarian challenges more effectively. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include disaster preparedness and response as well as strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to mobile population. It was predicted by the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSD) that the 2020-2021 rainy season would see normal to above normal rainfall when compared to recent years.

These rains have affected many different people including those who are yet to recover from the 2019 Tropical Cyclone Idai. Since the start of the 2020-2021 rainy season to date most parts of the country have experienced heavy rains and there has been one tropical storm (Chalane) and one tropical cyclone (Eloise), these events have been compounding on each other as well as on the effects of the March 2019 tropical cyclone, Idai.