IOM Zimbabwe Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 27 January 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM, UN Migration Agency continues to provide support to the Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and actively contributes to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to address future humanitarian challenges more effectively. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include disaster preparedness and response as well as strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to mobile population.

It was predicted by the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSD) that the 2020-2021 rainy season would see normal to above normal rainfall when compared to recent years. These rains have affected many different people including those who are yet to recover from the 2019 Tropical Cyclone Idai. Since the start of the 2020-2021 most parts of the country have experienced heavy rains and there has been two tropical storms: topical storm Chalane and tropical cyclone Eloise, these events have been compounding on each other as well as on the effects of the March 2019 tropical cyclone, Idai.