IOM Zimbabwe Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 25 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tropical Eloise crossed into South-Eastern parts of Zimbabwe on 23-24 January.

• At least 3 people swept away by flooded rivers in Chipinge District.

• Urgent support needed for 34 displaced families in Budiriro,

Harare.

• Tugwi Mukosi Dam is overspilling for the first time.

• At least 190 houses were damaged by Tropical Eloise in Chipinge.

• Assessments by Civil Protection Unit are ongoing and better picture of the humanitarian impact will be revealed in coming day

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM, UN Migration Agency continues to provide support to Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to address future humanitarian challenges more effectively. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include disaster preparedness and response as well as strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to mobile population.