IOM Zimbabwe Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 24 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• 3 people swept away by flooded rivers in Chipinge District

• Urgent support needed for 34 displaced families in Budiriro,

Harare.

• 44 households in Masvingo relocates as Tugwi Mukosi Dam is now at 99% full capacity.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM, UN Migration Agency continues to provide support to Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to address future humanitarian challenges more effectively. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include disaster preparedness and response as well as strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to mobile population.

TROPICAL CYCLONE ELOISE SITUATION

Tropical cyclone made landfall in Mozambique on the morning of 23 January 2021 and is making its way across central parts of the country now. The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe is monitoring the progress of the storm and has issued a Tropical storm alert in three provinces namely, Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South.

Harare

The Department of Civil Protection has made an urgent support request to UN Humanitarian Country Team for 34 families who have been evacuated to two high schools in Budiriro in need of food, hygiene kits, blankets, and other non-food items.

Manicaland

In Chipinge, the District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC) has confirmed that at least three people have been swept away by flooded rivers. So far, the ward 14 has reported that 10 households have had their houses destroyed. Mt. Selinda High school has also had its infrastructure affected. There are houses reported to have collapsed in ward 13, 14 and 19 and the DCPC is still making some frantic efforts to assess the situation as most of the areas were not yet accessible due to the weather situation. DCPC planning to conduct detailed assessments in affected areas tomorrow. There were some mudslides between Chipinge and Tanganda with boulders blocking the road. Dams such as Watershed, Bangazzan and Mutakura were reported full with fears that if the rains persist they will spill and cause flooding in communities within the catchment area.

In Buhera, two homesteads had their roofs blown off in ward 17 Chipiro village yesterday. As at 3pm yesterday (23 January 2021) there are reports of strong winds and light showers in the northern areas and significant rains in the southern parts of the district (Birchenough bridge area) since this morning. In preparation for Tropical storm Eloise the district has activated schools as evacuation centres and there is an appeal for both food and non-food items.