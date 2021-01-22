IOM Zimbabwe Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 21 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tropical Storm Eloise made landfall near the north-eastern coastal town of Antalaha, Madagascar, on the evening of 19 January where it has affected more than 1,000 including 500 displaced.

• Tropical storm Eloise has entered the Mozambique Channel where it is gathering strength.

• 14 irregular entry movements of migrants Democratic Republic Congo, Somalia, Angola in transit to South Africa for long term economic migration were observed in Chirundu.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM, UN Migration Agency continues to provide support to Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to address future humanitarian challenges more effectively. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include disaster preparedness and response as well as strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants.