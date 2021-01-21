IOM Zimbabwe Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 20 January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Tropical Storm Eloise, which has strengthened since 18 January, made landfall near the north-eastern coastal town of Antalaha, Madagascar, on the evening of 19 January.

Zimbabwe The Meteorological Services Department issued a flood alert in all parts of the country from 14 to 20 January 2021.

IOM is coordinating humanitarian response for 31 households affected by Tropical Storm Chalene in Masvingo rural district.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM, UN Migration Agency continues to provide support to Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to address future humanitarian challenges more effectively. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include disaster preparedness and response as well as strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants.