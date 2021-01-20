IOM Zimbabwe Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 19 January 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM, UN Migration Agency continues to provide support to Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to identify ways to address future humanitarian challenges more effectively. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include disaster preparedness and response as well as strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants.

FLASH FLOODS SITUATION

According to Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System, the Tropical Storm Eloise that formed over Indian Ocean on 17th January 2021 reached Madagascar as of 18th January and its center was located 700 km north-east of Antalaha Commune (Sava Region) with maximum speed of about 83km/h. It is anticipated to make landfall in Madagascar on the evening of January 19 and potentially in Mozambique, Swaziland, and Zimbabwe early next week. The Meteorological Services Department is monitoring progress of the tropical storm and expects it to strengthen but will only be able to start assessing the risk to Zimbabwe from today.

Midlands

According to Gweru’s District Development Committee, nearly 30 households in Gweru that were evacuated from their homes to evacuation centres and other safer places following flash floods that hit the city on 18th January. The immediate and urgent needs for this caseload include food, blankets, toiletries, and other non-food items for individuals in evacuation centres.

Twenty households in Gokwe south whose households were affected by rains, reported on the 13th of January by the District Administrator’s office are still on need of both food and non-food items especially hygiene kits.