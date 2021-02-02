IOM Zimbabwe Preparedness and Response Flash Update| 1 February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The 2020-2021 rainy season has brought above normal rains.

Iron Duke dam burst resulting in 2 lives lost

Shelter gaps have been exacerbated by the heavy rains.

Increased vulnerability was reported for affected population resulting of protracted crises (Cyclone Idai 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

IOM, UN Migration Agency continues to provide support to the Government of Zimbabwe as well as the individuals and communities affected by crisis, and to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community by identifying ways to address future humanitarian challenges. IOM activities in Zimbabwe include disaster preparedness and response by strengthening public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and by providing critical services to mobile population. The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSD) informed that the 2020-2021 rainy season would see above normal rainfall compared to recent years. These rains have affected thousands people in the ommunity including those who are yet to recover from the 2019 Tropical Cyclone Idai. Since the start of the 2020-2021 rainy season most parts of the country have experienced heavy rains in addition to the Tropical Storm (Chalane) and the Tropical Cyclone (Eloise).

FLOOD SITUATION

According to the Mazowe DDC office Iron Duke Dam burst at Kent Farm along Nyandarama river at around 8 am on the morning of 31 January 2021. The causes of the burst are unknown, however, eyewitnesses have suggested that the Kent 2 dam had a crack and Kent 1 dam increased pressure on the Kent 2 dam. Leading to the burst. Due to this burst, farmers in Kent are in need of water for irrigation as their supply has been drastically decreased. In addition, the Nyandarama river bridge has been washed away rendering the road impassible..

It has been confirmed that two young adult lives were lost when the dam burst.

In addition, Chitungwiza experienced flash floods on 29 January 2021, which resulted in most households getting partially destroyed. Some of the houses had water entering their homes causing minor damages to property. The DCP the Municipal Authority in collaboration with humanitarian partners carried out an assessment on 29 January. The findings observed 33 households to have been displaced in Nyatsime settlements. The Meteorological Service Department (MSD) informed that heavy rains are expected in the coming days which could lead to flooding in a number of areas including Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces today.

Due to heavy rains last week, dozens of houses were swept away by floods in Ngwala village located in Bulilima district. Families are reported to have lost not only their homes but also food and their livestock. An urgent need is also being requested for those who have had their homes partially destroyed.