IOM Zimbabwe: PoE Situation Report (Update 72: 17 – 23 Jan 2022)

Overview

Points of Entry (PoEs) and border communities are at the frontline of public health emergencies such as the COVID19 pandemic. Ensuring that infection prevention and control measures and risk communication and community engagement activities are in place and well-coordinated contributes to preventing the spread of the pandemic inland. As of the 25thth of January 2022, Zimbabwe recorded 228,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 215,358 recoveries and 5,316 deaths. Between the 17th and the 23rd of January 2022, a total of 4,461 entries which are mostly returnee migrants were recorded through the 4 key PoEs (Beitbridge, Chirundu, Forbes and Plumtree), This is a decrease of 20% from the previous week bringing the total number of entries since March 2020 to 489,578.