IOM Zimbabwe Mission Report, May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ IOM convenes third National Migration Policy Development workshop

▪ IOM Chief of mission strengthens collaboration with Government on Migration Management during meeting with Minister of Home Affairs

▪ The National Diaspora Taskforce discusses the situation of Zimbabwean migrants and their dependents in the diaspora

▪ IOM trains 28 participants on Camp Coordination and Camp Management in Chimanimani

▪ IOM conducts DTM assessment in 21 Wards and 104 villages in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts, to establish the needs and challenges of Cyclone Idai host communities

SITUATIONAL OVERVIEW

The programming environment remained stable in the month of May 2019 with IOM supporting the Government of Zimbabwe to convene a third Migration Policy workshop to validate the draft National Migration Policy document.

To strengthen IOM’s collaboration with the government on migration management, the Chief of Mission held a courtesy meeting with the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage on 25 May 2019. The mission also participated at the Government National Diaspora Taskforce meeting which discussed pertinent issues affecting Zimbabwean migrants and their families.

Efforts to promote and protect the rights of vulnerable groups of society including IDPs and migrants continued with 36 participants from Community Based Organisations (CBOs) trained on Protection and Human Rights monitoring in Hurungwe District. 83 traditional leaders were capacitated in Conflict Management, Bill of Rights, Child Rights and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) during four Human Rights workshops in Chikomba, Gokwe, Chiredzi and Gutu districts.

Interventions in Cyclone Idai affected communities continued with IOM (Shelter/NFI lead) training 28 participants from Government Departments, local and international NGO partners on Camp Coordination and Camp Management, covering principles of displacement management, roles and responsibilities in Camp Management as well as the importance of collaborative participation.