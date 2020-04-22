Zimbabwe + 3 more
IOM Zimbabwe Flow Monitoring Report - March 2020 (Updated Version)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
A total of 368,346 regular movements (330,085 at Beitbridge and 38,261 at Forbes) were observed during the month in review, with each Port of Entry (PoE) recording a significant decline in the number of movements observed in February 2020.
The Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) announced a Nationwide lockdown for 21 days effective 30 March 2020 as a measure to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 virus.
Twenty seven migrants of Ethiopian nationality stranded in Gwanda and Harare.
More than 800 Zimbabwean irregular migrants deported from South Africa and Botswana.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.