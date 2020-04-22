IOM Zimbabwe Flow Monitoring Report - March 2020 (Updated Version)

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 368,346 regular movements (330,085 at Beitbridge and 38,261 at Forbes) were observed during the month in review, with each Port of Entry (PoE) recording a significant decline in the number of movements observed in February 2020.

The Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) announced a Nationwide lockdown for 21 days effective 30 March 2020 as a measure to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 virus.

Twenty seven migrants of Ethiopian nationality stranded in Gwanda and Harare.