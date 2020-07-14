IOM Zimbabwe Flow Monitoring Report - June 2020

Highlights

A total of 59,551 regular movements (26,800 at Beitbridge Border Post, 11,400 at Forbes Border Post and 21,351 at Chirundu Border Post) were observed during the month in review.

A total of 10,080 returnees were received across the country in a period of three months.

This report gives an overview of data collected on regular movements at three Points of Entry (PoEs), Beitbridge, Forbes and Chirundu. The data collected represents only a part of the total populations passing through the various PoEs in Zimbabwe.