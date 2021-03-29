IOM Zimbabwe Flow Monitoring Report - February 2021

Overview

In response to the SADC Member States’ requests to improve capacities to collect and analyze migration-related data to develop policies based on evidence and to improve migration governance at the national and regional level, IOM in close partnership with the governments, UN, and NGOs, has established a project to support the availability of data related to regional migratory movements and needs. IOM through funding from the European Union, Swedish, Germany and Irish Governments supported the Government of Zimbabwe by collecting data through Flow Monitoring at 17 Flow Monitoring Points in 4 PoEs to track mobile populations, establish their vulnerabilities, needs, service gaps and share data with stakeholders for enhanced understanding of migration flows, as well as to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in a way that is sensitive to current and emerging migration and mobility realities in Zimbabwe.

Methodology

Flow Monitoring (FM) is one of the components of the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and captures the number of individuals transiting a specific Flow Monitoring Point (FMP) as well as the profiles and needs of these individuals using direct observation and interview techniques. Analysis for pages 1-2 reports on entire population and analysis for pages 3-6 reports on selected sample.