IOM Zimbabwe Flow Monitoring Report - April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A total of 28,318 regular movements (15,423 at Beitbridge and 12,895 at Forbes) were observed during the month in review, with each Port of Entry (PoE) recording a huge decline in the number of movements observed in March 2020.

  • Sixty five returnee migrants arrived from UK.

The following events are expected to happen in May 2020:

  • An unspecified number of Zimbabwean migrants expected from overseas aboard a ship to dock in Beira, Mozambique.

  • More than 500 deportees expected to arrive from Botswana.

  • More than 3,000 Zimbabwean migrants are expected to be repatriated from South Africa.

