Zimbabwe + 5 more
IOM Zimbabwe Flow Monitoring Report - April 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
A total of 28,318 regular movements (15,423 at Beitbridge and 12,895 at Forbes) were observed during the month in review, with each Port of Entry (PoE) recording a huge decline in the number of movements observed in March 2020.
Sixty five returnee migrants arrived from UK.
The following events are expected to happen in May 2020:
An unspecified number of Zimbabwean migrants expected from overseas aboard a ship to dock in Beira, Mozambique.
More than 500 deportees expected to arrive from Botswana.
More than 3,000 Zimbabwean migrants are expected to be repatriated from South Africa.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.