IOM Zimbabwe Beitbridge Flow Monitoring Dashboard, 2 - 12 December 2020

In response to the Member State requests of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to enhance the availability of migration-related data to develop policies and programming responses based on evidence and to improve migration governance at the national and regional level, IOM, in close partnership with relevant government authorities, UN partners, and other relevant stakeholders including NGOs, has established a pilot project to support the availability of data related to intra- and inter-regional migratory movements and needs of individuals passing through the Beitbridge border area with data collection activities covered in this period spanning from 2 December to 12 December 2020.