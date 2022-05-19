IOM Zimbabwe Annual Report 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing structural issues, and Zimbabwe’s economy remains weak while poverty rates are high. Before the pandemic, Zimbabwe’s economy was already in recession, contracting by 6.0% in 2019. The economic challenges and extraordinary shocks caused by the drought, cyclone, and the pandemic have meant that there are limited opportunities to protect lives and livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans. With a significant proportion of households experiencing reduced or no income since the onset of the pandemic, the coverage of social assistance programs remains low. The World Bank projected that over 5 million people are living below the international poverty line. By the end of 2021 over 472,409 migrants had returned to Zimbabwe since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of these returnees were arriving in communities with limited means to cater for them. It is in this context that the government continues to implement the National Development Strategy (NDS1). The NDS, sets out an ambitious plan to support Zimbabwe’s recovery. IOM continues to support government efforts to strengthen migration management capacities, implement protection and recovery projects, respond to natural disasters and other emergencies causing displacements and improve health outcomes of migrants and migration affected communities.