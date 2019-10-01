IOM Appeal Zimbabwe: February 2019 - April 2020 | Published on 27th September 2019

Zimbabwe faces a multitude of humanitarian challenges as a result of climate and economic shocks. Following the failed 2018-2019 agricultural season due to the severe El Nino induced drought that affected food harvests, the country has been confronted with a worsening humanitarian situation with an estimated 5.5 million people in need of urgent food assistance (FAO, Report June 2019). Zimbabwe’s economic crisis is worsened by a shortage of foreign currency for critical imports, limited essential services especially water, power, and fuel supply which has further impacted commerce and industry.

The unemployment rate is estimated to over 80 per cent, continuing to push the population, especially women and the youth into precarious employment. Inflation estimated at 176 per cent and the ever increasing prices of most basic commodities including food, medicine and other essential products have placed many households, especially in the rural areas where 60 per cent of the population resides, under increased strain. This situation was compounded by Cyclone Idai which struck on 15 March 2019 and affected 270,000 individuals including 50,905 displaced persons in 12 districts; 223 households still reside in displacement sites.

IOM, as cluster lead in partnership with CARE, has coordinated the Displacement camps, Arboretum, Garikai and Nyamatanda being the nexus between the local government and regional district to ensure a correct targeting of beneficiaries and allocation of resources, adequate distribution of items, and the response to basic needs and will continue to provide leadership to the Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFI), and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Clusters while actively participating in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Health, and Early Recovery Clusters, that will work to upgrade the camp conditions with semipermanent structures to address the challenges of a long term stay facing the possibility of a rainy season.

Within the context of the Zimbabwe Humanitarian Appeal 2019, IOM’s programming will be focused on strengthening recovery, resilience, and durable solutions for populations impacted by displacement post-Cyclone Idai, especially for those displaced and continuing to be accommodated in temporary camps and by host communities. Furthermore, IOM will strengthen migration and displacement data collection and analysis for evidence based programming. IOM will also focus on multi sectoral humanitarian assistance including shelter and NFIs, CCCM, displacement tracking, protection, health and early recovery to a targeted 90,000 individuals.