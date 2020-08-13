Inform and empower: a local NGO in Zimbabwe shows the importance of community aid during COVID-19

By Jayne Mache, Public Information Officer in Nairobi

In the face of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-governmental organization (NGO) Zimbabwe Community Health Intervention Research Behavioural Change Programme (ZiCHIRe), like most humanitarian organizations around the world, has had to quickly adapt the nature of its activities to help the most vulnerable people.

Led by Walter Chikanya, ZiCHIRe is providing sexual reproductive health programming and creating safe spaces for women by shining a light on gender-based violence in the provinces of Mashonaland East and Harare in Zimbabwe.

Read more on UNOCHA.