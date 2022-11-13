Impact of the Ukraine Crisis in Zimbabwe

Introduction

Since the start of the Ukraine crisis, impacts have been felt worldwide, including in Zimbabwe, through price spikes, supply chain disruptions and a general deterioration of macro-economic and living conditions, especially for the vulnerable sections of the society. The conflict is happening at a time when Zimbabwe is struggling to recover from the cumulative effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and against the backdrop of a reduced maize harvest from the 2021/22 season. This is threatening development gains and hindering progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The faraway war has had direct effects on increasing food, fuel and fertilizer prices and disrupted supply chains and trade, leading to fiscal tightening and a widening of inequalities and governance issues. Poor households have further fallen into food insecurity emanating from the increased cost of living. While some of these factors cannot be directly linked to the Ukraine crisis, analysis shows that the conflict in Europe has exacerbated vulnerability and migration as a coping mechanism.

With support from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund, WFP, IOM and FAO jointly examine and monitor the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on rising food prices, food security, access to essential needs and agricultural inputs, and migration patterns in Zimbabwe. The analysis will feed into an anticipatory action strategy that will present short to long-term policy and programmatic recommendations.