Hygiene and Behaviour Change Coalition (HBCC) Endline Review in Manicaland Province (Mutare), Masvingo Province (Chivi), Midlands Province (Zvishavane) and Mashonaland West Province (Norton)

SECTION 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CARE International in UK secured funding from Unilever-DFID to implement a Hygiene and Behavior Change Coalition (HBCC) project. The project aimed to support communities respond to the Covid-19 pandemic through a multi-pronged approach. CARE International implemented an extensive mass media, digital and interpersonal hygiene promotion information and messaging campaign in communities and institutions supported by the provision of water supply and handwashing kits and infrastructure as well as relevant PPE, as per context.

In Zimbabwe, the project was implemented in four provinces of Manicaland (Buhera & Mutare districts), Masvingo (Zaka & Chivi districts), Midlands (Zvishavane & Mberengwa districts) and Mashonaland West (Norton district) over a period of one year. The aim of the project was to minimize the transmission of and harmful impact of COVID-19 by delivering inclusive and interactive gender responsive mass media and digital communications, supported by product availability and community interventions that improve personal and environmental hygiene practices, and reduce stigma and discrimination. As a culmination of the project led to this independent endline review of the outcomes and impacts of the project.

Objectives

To assess the overall behaviour change outcomes of the COVID-19 Hygiene Behaviour Change Campaign as per the Theory of Change and identify key lessons learned for the campaign and for future strategies in the Care Zimbabwe Hygiene Behaviour Change Communication program (HBCC).

Specifically, the end line review was carried out to;