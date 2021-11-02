Hygiene and Behaviour Change Coalition (HBCC) Baseline Project in Manicaland Province (Mutare & Buhera), Masvingo Province (Zaka & Chivi), Midlands Province (Mberengwa & Zvishavane) and Mashonaland West Province (Norton), Zimbabwe

SECTION 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CARE International in Zimbabwe is one of five countries under the CARE International’s participation in the Hygiene and Behavior Change Coalition (HBCC) project, funded jointly by the FCDO (UK Aid) and Unilever. The HBCC project in Zimbabwe covers four provinces of Manicaland (Buhera & Mutare districts), Masvingo (Zaka & Chivi districts), Midlands (Zvishavane & Mberengwa districts) and Mashonaland West (Norton district).The project intends to minimize the transmission of and harmful impact of COVID-19 by delivering inclusive and interactive gender responsive mass media and digital communications, supported by product availability and community interventions that improve personal and environmental hygiene practices, and reduce stigma and discrimination.

This baseline study was carried out to understand current hygiene practices and their determinants, and to prioritize key hygiene behaviors and messages for inclusion in the CARE Zimbabwe HBCC program. Furthermore, the study will inform the design of the hygiene promotion package and behavior change strategy. The baseline was carried out to answer the following key questions;