Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock to Visit Zimbabwe and Malawi

WHO: Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Zimbabwe and Malawi

WHEN: 27 February-1 March in Zimbabwe and 1-2 March in Malawi

WHERE: Harare, Epworth and Mudzi in Zimbabwe; Lilongwe and Salima in Malawi

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock will visit Zimbabwe and Malawi from 27 February to 2 March to see first-hand the humanitarian situation in these countries and the efforts undertaken by aid organizations to respond.

In Zimbabwe, Mr. Lowcock is scheduled to meet with people in rural and urban areas who have been hardest hit by increasing food insecurity, as well as with senior Government officials, humanitarian organizations, and the diplomatic community. Zimbabwe is facing rising humanitarian needs as a result of erratic rains and the economic crisis, with 5.3 million people estimated to be in urgent need of assistance.

In Malawi, Mr. Lowcock will travel to Salima, where he will meet with people impacted by the 2018/2019 lean season and see first-hand the response by humanitarian organizations. He will also meet with senior Government officials and the diplomatic community. Malawi - one of the poorest countries in the world - has an estimated 3.3 million people facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity this lean season and has recently been affected by heavy rains and flash floods.

For further details of media opportunities during the mission, and to set up interviews, please contact:

Zimbabwe and Malawi: Saviano Abreu, Mob: +254 780 440 639, WhatsApp: +34 628 498 279, deabreuisidoro@un.org

Nairobi: Guiomar Pau Sole, Mob: +254 786633633, Office: +254 207621118, pausole@un.org New York: Ann Weru, Mob: + 1 917 495 9090, Office: + 1 917 367 7094, weru@un.org

Geneva: Jens Laerke, Mob: +41 79 472 9750, laerke@un.org