25 Feb 2019

Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock to Visit Zimbabwe and Malawi

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (107.72 KB)

WHO: Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Zimbabwe and Malawi

WHEN: 27 February-1 March in Zimbabwe and 1-2 March in Malawi

WHERE: Harare, Epworth and Mudzi in Zimbabwe; Lilongwe and Salima in Malawi

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock will visit Zimbabwe and Malawi from 27 February to 2 March to see first-hand the humanitarian situation in these countries and the efforts undertaken by aid organizations to respond.

In Zimbabwe, Mr. Lowcock is scheduled to meet with people in rural and urban areas who have been hardest hit by increasing food insecurity, as well as with senior Government officials, humanitarian organizations, and the diplomatic community. Zimbabwe is facing rising humanitarian needs as a result of erratic rains and the economic crisis, with 5.3 million people estimated to be in urgent need of assistance.

In Malawi, Mr. Lowcock will travel to Salima, where he will meet with people impacted by the 2018/2019 lean season and see first-hand the response by humanitarian organizations. He will also meet with senior Government officials and the diplomatic community. Malawi - one of the poorest countries in the world - has an estimated 3.3 million people facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity this lean season and has recently been affected by heavy rains and flash floods.

For further details of media opportunities during the mission, and to set up interviews, please contact:

Zimbabwe and Malawi: Saviano Abreu, Mob: +254 780 440 639, WhatsApp: +34 628 498 279, deabreuisidoro@un.org
Nairobi: Guiomar Pau Sole, Mob: +254 786633633, Office: +254 207621118, pausole@un.org New York: Ann Weru, Mob: + 1 917 495 9090, Office: + 1 917 367 7094, weru@un.org
Geneva: Jens Laerke, Mob: +41 79 472 9750, laerke@un.org

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.