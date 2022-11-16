Handover Ceremony of Japan-funded Grassroots Project “The Project for Improvement of Medical Service Facilities in Vungu Rural District”

On 10 November 2022, the handover ceremony of new medical facilities was held in Riverdale,

Vungu Rural District. The Government of Japan provided US$ 145,230 for the construction of these medical facilities. The facilities include a new clinic, nurse’s house, solar-powered borehole, ablution block and hospital beds, as well as a backup generator and fence around the clinic. The project was completed by a local NGO, Jointed Hands Welfare Organisation. The Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe, H.E. Mr Satoshi Tanaka, officially handed over the new facilities to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Previously, the provision of healthcare services in Riverdale, Vungu Rural District was far from ideal. With a high incidence of HIV/AIDS infection in the area, as well as diarrhoea, colds, malaria and malnutrition, there were no health facilities nearby that could provide the necessary health services. Sick patients, as well as expectant mothers, had to travel about 40 km to the nearest health facilities in Gweru. There was also a lack of access to counselling, HIV/AIDS testing, health education, and family planning.

Through this project, a new clinic and ablution block have been constructed. A nurse’s house has also been constructed, so that a nurse can be on hand to treat emergencies 24 hours a day.

In addition, a borehole was drilled and fitted with a solar-powered pump to provide safe drinking water, with a generator installed to provide backup power when necessary. Finally, hospital beds were procured and a fence installed to protect the facilities. These new facilities mean that the people of Riverdale can now benefit from nearby medical treatment, and there will be an improvement in maternal and child health. Women and girls can also receive counselling on sexual and reproductive health to prevent gender-based violence and unwanted pregnancies.

It is hoped that the people of Vungu Rural District will have the same opportunities to access necessary healthcare as people in other parts of the country. The Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Projects is a scheme that provides support to meet basic human needs, in the fields of health, education, food and nutrition security, WASH, and support for vulnerable groups. It was launched in Zimbabwe in 1989, with 148 projects having been implemented so far throughout the country and total funding of over US$ 15 million.