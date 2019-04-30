30 Apr 2019

Guidance note on the temporary dual use of RUTF for the treatment of acute malnutrition during emergencies (for SAM & MAM)

from Government of Zimbabwe, UN Children's Fund
Published on 01 Apr 2019
This guidance is effective from April to September 2019 in response to the Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe.
This guidance note is focused on the use of RUTF and other simplified measures to treat children with both severe and moderate acute malnutrition in the context of this emergency for a defined time period. These measures are authorized by the Ministry of Health and Child Care during the current emergency setting and should not replace the national protocol as this would place children’s lives at risk due to stock outs.

WHAT IS NEW/DIFFERENT:

✓ USE OF RUTF FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE ACUTE MALNUTRITION (in the ABSENCE OF RUSF) DURING THE EMERGENCY PHASE ONLY

✓ WHEN NECESSARY (DIFFICULT ACCESS TO NEAREST HEALTH FACILITIES or LONG DISTANCE) the usual 15 DAYS SUPPLY of RUTF IS PROVIDED TOGETHER WITH AN ADDITIONAL SUPPLY 15 DAYS FOLLOW-UP ONLY– SO THAT A ONE MONTH SUPPLY IS ISSUED AT ONE TIME

✓ IF NEEDED, MOBILE OUTREACH SERVICES SHOULD BE EQUIPPED AND SUPPORTED TO PROVIDE TREATMENT FOR MAM AND SAM CASES WITHIN THE COMMUNITY IN ADDITION TO ROUTINE CHILD HEALTH AND VACCINATION SERVICES

