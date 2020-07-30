Govt of China donates USD$2million to rebuild houses, schools and clinics destroyed by Cyclone Idai

3 July 2020 – The Government of China under the South-South Cooperation Assistance fund is providing additional assistance to victims of Cyclone Idai through a USD$2million grant.

Zimbabwe is one of 188 countries which has been affected the coronavirus, with vulnerable populations being the most affected. It is important that victims of the 2019 Cyclone Idai are not forgotten during the pandemic.

“ This project arises from the need to address the impact of Cyclone Idai to infrastructure in affected communities and the need to rebuild critical structures such as clinics, schools and houses” stated UNDP Resident Representative, Georges van Montfort.

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Hon July Moyo added, “ As the Government of Zimbabwe is grappling with residual effects of Cyclone Idai, the USD$2million from the Peoples Republic of China will significantly impact our post Cyclone Idai recovery.”

The grant which is being implemented under the just launched Post Disaster Restoration Assistance after Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe project, will assist affected communities in Chimanimani and Chipinge. An estimated 50 000 households, 12 health facilities and 143 schools were damaged or swept away by Cyclone Idai and through the funding provided , UNDP and its partners are looking to provide roofing repairs and materials to:

• 237 households

• 7 clinics and 8 clinic staff houses

• 66 toilets for 46 schools in Chimanimani

• 30 schools

Through a private, public and community partnership, 60 local community semi-skilled builders, carpenters and general workers will be recruited for this initiative. This will ensure community participation and sustainable delivery of the project.

The Cyclone Idai recovery project is the first partnership between UNDP Zimbabwe and the Government of China. Though the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund , the People’s Republic of China remains committed to assisting the victims of the cyclone and supporting developing countries implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

*“After Cyclone Idai, the Chinese Government immediately provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Zimbabwe through bilateral and multilateral channels. Through cooperation with UNDP, we will continue to provide assistance and believe this project will be carried out successfully” *– His Excellency, Ambassador Shaochun, Embassy of the People’s Republic China.

This project is being implemented over a 12-month period through a multi-stakeholder partnership of UN Agencies, Government, NGOs, Private Sector and local communities. The key implementing partners are UNDP Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Local Government , Public Works and National Housing.

###

For more information and media interviews contact:

Anesu Freddy

Communications Associate

UNDP

anesu.freddy@undp.org