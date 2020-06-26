GIEWS Country Brief: Zimbabwe 25 June 2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Production of maize estimated at below‑average level in 2020 on account of poor weather conditions and limited access to inputs Large quantities of cereal imports required in 2020/21 marketing year (April/March) to bridge domestic deficit Prices of cereals well above year‑earlier levels driven by weak currency and tight supplies Prior to COVID‑19 pandemic, about 4.3 million people estimated to be food insecure in first half of 2020

Production of maize in 2020 estimated at below‑average level

Harvesting of the 2020 main season cereal crops, mostly maize, is expected to conclude by the end of June.

Production of maize is estimated at about 910 000 tonnes in 2020, about 25 percent below the five‑year average although higher than the previous year’s low level. The reduced output is primarily the result of low yields, with the national average estimated at 0.6 tonnes per hectare in 2020 compared to a five‑year average of nearly 1 tonne per hectare. The low crop productivity reflects poor temporal rainfall distribution that particularly affected yields in the communal farming sector, where the use of agriculture inputs, notably fertilizers, is limited. In the northeastern Mashonaland provinces, which normally produce about 50 percent of the national maize output, precipitation was erratic across the season and seasonal rainfall was approximately 30 percent below the average. In the minor cereal‑producing southern parts of the country, similar rainfall deficits resulted in permanent wilting of early‑planted maize crops in localized areas. In addition to the reduced yields, a small contraction in the planted area, reflecting limited access to mostly imported agricultural inputs, amid sustained currency weakness and high inflation rates, further contributed to the low maize output in 2020.

By contrast, outputs of sorghum and millet increased significantly in 2020 and are estimated at 103 700 tonnes and 49 000 tonnes, respectively. The increases mainly reflect expansions in the areas sown as farmers, supported by national institutions, opted to increase production of drought‑tolerant cereal crops.

With an expected near‑average output of the winter wheat crops to be harvested in October and November, the 2020 aggregate cereal production is forecast at 1.2 million tonnes in 2020, 15 percent below the five‑year average but above the low level of 2019, when production was severely affected by extreme weather events, including drought and the passage of Cyclone Idai.

The below‑average seasonal rains, which ended earlier than normal in 2020, affected rangeland conditions, particularly in the provinces of Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands (especially in southern districts) and Masvingo. As a consequence, mortality rates of cattle increased in 2020 compared to the previous year, largely attributable to the impact of the dry weather conditions and an increase in the incidences of livestock diseases.

Large quantities of cereal imports needed in 2020/21 marketing year

Due to a second consecutive year with a below‑average cereal outturn and the low level of domestic stocks, cereal import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year (April/March) are estimated at about 1.1 million tonnes, more than 50 percent above the five‑year average. This quantity is mostly comprised of maize grain, estimated at over 750 000 tonnes, nearly double the average.

In addition to the increased import needs, there are concerns regarding the country’s ability to access international supplies given the shortages of foreign exchange reserves and the loss of value of the national currency that has inflated import costs. With the aim to contain the deterioration of the country’s import capacity, in March 2020, the Government decided to switch from a managed floating exchange rate to a fixed rate, pegging the Zimbabwean dollar (ZML) at a rate of ZML 25 per US dollar. Furthermore, in December 2019, the Government decided to lift the ban on imports of Genetically Modified (GM) grains in order to allow traders to access increased quantities of cereals from South Africa, the main exporter in the region, which predominantly produces GM grains.

Prices of food continued to increase sharply in 2020

A combination of sustained currency weakness and low domestic supplies have exerted strong upward pressure on food prices since the second half of 2019, causing abrupt increases and sustaining high levels. Despite modest declines in December 2019 and January 2020, reflecting the implementation of price subsidies and improved market supplies due to the removal of the import ban on GM grains, prices continued to rise sharply since February. The annual inflation rate in May was estimated at nearly 800 percent. The increases in recent months have also been underpinned by the effects of the COVID‑19 pandemic. To ease pressure on import prices, given the expected large import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year, the Government temporarily suspended the import tariffs on wheat and maize products from May 2020.

About 4.3 million people estimated food insecure in first half of 2020

Prior to the outbreak of the COVID‑19 pandemic in the country, the number of people assessed to be food insecure in the February‑June 2020 period was estimated at about 4.34 million, accounting for 45 percent of the rural population, according to the latest IPC analysis released in March 2020. The high levels of food insecurity were mostly the result of reduced availability of grains and the high food prices that severely constrained access to food.

Considering the negative effects of the COVID‑19 pandemic and the associated containment measures, the prevalence of food insecurity is expected to increase from the third quarter of 2020 to early 2021. Shocks on both the demand side (reduced household incomes due to an expected economic contraction) and on the supply side (logistical bottlenecks hindering the normal flow of food commodities) are expected to curtail the households’ access to food. In addition, although there was a small upturn in the cereal harvest, production in 2020 remains below average and consequently farm‑derived incomes are also likely to remain below average. In addition, there was also a decline in tobacco production, a key cash crop for farming households and an important export commodity. This output decline is foreseen to further reduce income‑generating opportunities from crop sales and lower export earnings for the country as a whole.

COVID‑19 and measures adopted by the Government

The confinement and movement measures enforced in late March 2020 were progressively eased and finally lifted in mid‑June. Some essential services were allowed to operate during the lockdown period, including productive and commercial activities along the food value chain, with the exception of informal street vendors. The relaxation of measures allowed the resumption of informal markets, which are currently operational.

In April 2020, the Government launched a USD 2.2 billion domestic and international humanitarian appeal, of which USD 956 million is intended for food security programmes and USD 20.8 million for social protection measures, mostly cash‑based transfer programmes. In early May 2020, the Government announced a broad economic recovery package, which will allocate ZWL 6 billion to provide liquidity support to the agriculture sector and ZWL 3.9 billion to expand social protection and food grants coverage.