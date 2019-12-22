22 Dec 2019

GDO Analytical Report: Drought in Southern Africa – December 2019

Report
from European Commission - Joint Research Centre
Published on 22 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.1 MB)

Executive summary

 Southern Africa did not recover from the widespread drought persisting since 2018 and throughout 2019. Instead, with a suboptimal start of the ongoing rainy season, the situation further worsened over wide areas of South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Lesotho.

 Risk for food security is maximum across most of the area, where rural communities rely on rainfed crops and pastures, and is going to persists throughout the incoming wet season. The population exposed amounts to millions. Emergencies may be expected during the next months, since water resources are already strained by multiannual precipitation deficits.

 On top of food security, water availability may be at stake for both cities and reservoirs, depending on the progress of precipitation in the key months up until February. Major damages to the economy of Zambia and Zimbabwe are reported. The low water level at Kariba dam is threatening power supply to both countries.

 The outlook until February is normal or positive for the subcontinental south-west, but negative for Zambia, Zimbabwe and Limpopo (South Africa). Southern Africa has a strong precipitation seasonality, with the majority of annual rainfall falling between November and March. A seasonal failure entails at least a year-long water deficit.
This document builds on the previous reports published in January, March and August 20191 , please refer to them for more insight on the drought and earlier reported impacts.

Risk of drought impact for agriculture (RDrI-Agri)

The indicator RDrI-Agri shows the risk of having impacts from a drought, by taking into account the exposure and socio-economic vulnerability of the area, with particular focus to the agricultural impacts. Figure 1 illustrates the wide extent of subcontinent exposed to drought risks, notably south-west Zambia, southern Angola, most of Namibia, Lesotho and about half of South Africa, the latter two showing the highest risk level.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.